Man arrested in Australia over cold-case murder of German backpacker

The man was arrested two years after authorities offered a reward for information surrounding Ms Simone Strobel's death.PHOTOS: WA_POLICE/TWITTER, NSWPOLICE/TWITTER
Jul 26, 2022 04:39 pm

SYDNEY (AFP) - A man was arrested on Tuesday (July 26) in Western Australia over the murder of a German backpacker, a breakthrough in the 17-year search for the woman's killer.

The 42-year-old man was arrested at a home in Western Australia, police said, two years after authorities offered a 1 million Australian dollar (S$965,462) reward for information surrounding Ms Simone Strobel's death in 2005.

Strobel was 25 years old when she disappeared from a caravan park after a night out with her boyfriend and friends in the small coastal town of Lismore on Australia's east coast.

Her body was discovered six days later, hidden under palm fronds at a nearby sports ground.

Despite a coronial inquest in 2007 and extensive investigations involving local and Bavarian police, officers are yet to charge anyone related to the killing.

Detectives will now transfer the man to the eastern state of New South Wales.

