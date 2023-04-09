 Man in China jailed for scaring 1,100 chickens to death , Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Man in China jailed for scaring 1,100 chickens to death

Man in China jailed for scaring 1,100 chickens to death
The man used a flashlight to scare the chickens, causing them to be crushed to death.PHOTO: AFP
Eileen Ng Correspondent
Apr 09, 2023 11:35 am

A man in China has been sentenced to six months jail for scaring 1,100 chickens to death in a feud with his neighbour.

The curious case began in April last year when the man, surnamed Gu, was upset that his neighbour, surnamed Zhong, chopped down his trees without informing him.

In retaliation, Gu, who is from Hengyang county in China’s south central Hunan province, sneaked into Mr Zhong’s chicken farm at night on several occasions.

It was unclear what Gu’s intention was, but the court at Hengyang county heard that on one night, the man used a flashlight “to scare the chickens”, according to state-owned China Daily newspaper.

This caused the birds to crowd into a corner, causing 460 of them to crush to death.

Gu was caught and made to pay Mr Zhong 3,000 yuan (S$581) in compensation.

Luckin Coffee has opened an outlet at Marina Square on March 31, 2023.
Makan

Luckin Coffee makes debut at Marina Square, Ngee Ann City

Related Stories

Girl, 7, throws boy down a well in China in video that shocks millions

Chinese worker bedridden here after stroke dies before flight home

Parents' 'surprise gift' prank for child backfires when she acts out

This made him more furious and he returned to Mr Zhong’s farm again to repeat his actions, this time resulting in the deaths of 640 chickens.

The Chinese authorities said the 1,100 dead chickens were worth 13,840 yuan.

The court on Tuesday said Gu’s actions were intentional and sentenced him to six months jail with one year probation - taking into account the man has shown remorse for his behaviour.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ChinaCOURT & CRIMECHICKEN