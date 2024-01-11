Man in Klang fixes pothole, paints 'my money' on road

The man wrote "DUIT SAYA" (Malay for my money) after fixing the pothole.

A Klang resident was so frustrated with inaction by the authorities to fix a terrible pothole that he decided to fix it himself – but not without leaving his mark on the road.

In 2022, Malaysia was ranked 12th in a world listing of worst road conditions, which factored in road quality, improvements in road quality, road deaths and relative size of the road network.

“More than 22 road traffic fatalities per 100,000 have occurred on Malaysia’s highways, only the second highest number of road traffic deaths in the world after Saudi Arabia,” reported the study by US-based online driver’s education firm Zuobi.

In a video circulating on X, a man is seen at a patch of road that looks freshly tarred. He paints in bright yellow letters "DUIT SAYA" (Malay for my money).

Captions accompanying the video states that the man had complained about the pothole to Adun Taman Sentosa Klang (local legislative assembly) but nothing was done about it. They also claim that the pothole had caused motorcyclists to fall.

After painting, the man faces the camera and says: "This is my money. I'm writing it here before they (the legislative assembly) take credit for it."

Netizens laud the man's actions and question the assembly's commitment to road safety and citizens' concerns.

A netizen commented: "Poor rakyat, they pay tax and yet they have to use their own money to fix this."

Another netizen jested: "Thank you for fixing the road. Please vote for this man in the upcoming election."