Man licks chopsticks in ramen store in Japan; restaurant investigating

SCREENGRABS: AIR/TWITTER
Feb 20, 2023 09:40 pm

A video clip of a Japanese man licking a bundle of chopsticks at a ramen restaurant in Japan has gone viral. 

Shared on Twitter by user 'air' on Sunday (19 Feb), the footae appears to be taken from an Instagram story. 

In it, a man is seen picking up a stack of chopsticks, before putting them in his mouth. He goes on to lick all, then places them back into the holder together with the other chopsticks assumed to be clean. 

At the end of the video, he giggles, as if his actions are hilarious.

According to NHK, the incident occurred at one Dotonbori Kamukura, a ramen chain headquartered in Osaka, Japan. 

The company said it will work to disinfect the store, and consider further safety and hygiene measures such as putting chopsticks in a bag. 

Dotonbori Kamukura also said that it has launched an investigation to locate the store where the episode took place. 

Recently, a sushi chain in the Gifu prefecture lodged a police complaint after a young man was caught licking teacups and the mouth of a shared soya sauce bottle. He was also seen putting saliva on sushi before it was served to another customer. 

The sushi chain proceeded with legal action even though an apology was issued. 

