Man likely to be charged over missing Aussie girl found safe in house

SYDNEY: Australian police said a 36-year-old man was likely to be charged yesterday over the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from an outback campsite.

She had been missing for 18 days before she was found safe in a locked house.

The man was twice taken to hospital for self-inflicted injuries but was now back in police custody and being interviewed, authorities said.

"There is still a lot of work to do... the investigation continues," Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde in the state of Western Australia told a media conference.

The girl, Cleo Smith, was last seen in her family's tent in the early hours of Oct 16 at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, triggering an extensive search by land and aerial crews, along with roadblocks and closed-circuit TV footage.

She was found safe on Wednesday when police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town 100km south of the campsite on the far north-west coast of the state. The house is just 3km from her family home, Australian media said.

Yesterday, police released an audio recording of their entry into the house and the discovery of the girl in a room.

"We've got her. We've got her," an officer could be heard saying.

After being asked her name a few times, the toddler answered: "My name is Cleo."

She had been playing with dolls with the light on at the time, police said.

After meeting her family, state Premier Mark McGowan said Cleo is a "very bright, upbeat, sweet little girl" and looked "very well adjusted", considering her ordeal.

Specialist child interviewers would speak with her, and authorities had instructed her parents on how to talk to her to preserve her memory, authorities said.

The hashtag #CleoSmith has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday, with a picture posted by police that showed a smiling Cleo waving from her hospital bed drawing nearly 54,000 "likes".