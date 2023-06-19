Man in Malaysia rides against traffic, causing another motorcyclist to fall 30m to his death

Screengrab of a motorcyclist who went against the flow of traffic, leading to another man’s death.

KUALA LUMPUR - A motorcyclist who went against the flow of traffic, leading to another man’s death, told police after he surrendered that he had lost his way.

Officer in charge of the police district for Ampang Jaya, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail, said: “He was on his way home to Kajang from Ampang on Wednesday, but he got lost.

“So he decided to enter the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang elevated highway against the flow of traffic.”

He then collided with another motorcyclist, who fell from his bike. The motorcyclist, who was in his 60s, crashed into the divider and fell 30m to his death.

When contacted on Saturday, ACP Mohd Azam said the 41-year-old biker had lodged a police report on Friday.

“He said that he knew about the case only after the news came out on TV and social media,” ACP Mohd Azam said.

He added that the man is not under arrest for now, noting that he also sustained injuries. His motorcycle has been seized.

“He suffered a broken shoulder, finger and other injuries on his shoulder and leg,” ACP Mohd Azam said.

“No arrest has been made due to his condition. He has serious injuries and is having difficulties walking,” police said.

However, they will take further action steps once his condition stabilises.

Six witnesses, including the suspect, had their statements recorded, ACP Mohd Azam said. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK