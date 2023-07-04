Man in Nottingham murders mum and daughters by torching flat

Ms Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, died from smoke inhalation.

A man who killed his neighbour and her two daughters by setting their flat on fire following a dispute over rubbish has been found guilty of murder.

A jury on Tuesday found Jamie Barrow, 31, guilty of three counts of murder, the BBC reported.

Barrow had admitted to manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court but denied the more serious charges.

Ms Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, died after their home in Clifton, Nottingham, was set alight in November.

The BBC said Barrow was also convicted of one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was in danger.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday.

Court records showed Barrow poured petrol through the letterbox of Ms Hydara’s flat, in Fairisle Close, on Nov 20 and set it alight.

Jurors were told he was unhappy about bags of rubbish being left in an alleyway behind where he and the victims lived.

Prosecutors said Barrow knew the flat’s front door was the only way in and out when he set the fire.

He claimed he thought the property was empty, but the court heard he did nothing when he heard screaming.

Ms Hydara and her daughters died from smoke inhalation.

Some members of the victims’ family, to whom Barrow apologised while giving evidence and who have packed the public gallery throughout proceedings, wept after the verdicts were delivered.