Man prostrates at airport after being away from home and newborn daughter for over 18 months

Overwhelmed by the prospect of seeing his daughter for the very first time, a Malaysian man fell to his knees and put his forehead to the ground in prostration at an airport in Malaysia.

According to Malaysian newspaper Sin Chew Daily, the man had left for Singapore more than 18 months ago to work here.

At the time, he was unaware that his wife was pregnant with their second child.

He said: "When I first set off, I didn't know my wife was pregnant. When I got the news, I wanted to go back but the border was closed."

Since then, all he could do was wait anxiously, he added.

And when the borders reopened on April 1, he wasted no time in returning home.

Recorded by a passer-by at the airport terminal, he prostrated and thanked God before walking towards his family waiting a few metres away.

He hugged his son before embracing his wife and baby daughter.

The man said: "I feel so sorry, the elder boy was just a baby at the time when I left, and now that I'm back, I'm really grateful for it all."