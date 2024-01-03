Man in Selangor dies after his neck got pinned under shutter

The man was discovered on the morning of Jan 2.

A man who is believed to be drunk at the time of the incident, died after an automatic shutter pinned his neck to the ground for more than six hours on Jan 2.

He apparently had passed out outside the bank at Kota Kemuning in Selangor and was caught under the automatic shutter that came down at midnight, according to The Star.

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said: “Checks on CCTV revealed that the man, believed to have been drunk, was seen lying down in front of the area at 11.48pm on Monday.

“At 12.01am, the automatic shutters closed, causing his neck to be trapped between the shutters and the floor.

“The shutters automatically open at 6am."

The man's body was discovered at about 7.30am.

There were no other injuries on his body and he was not carrying any form of identification.