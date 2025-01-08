 Man shot dead at JB restaurant while having lunch with friends, Latest World News - The New Paper
Man shot dead at JB restaurant while having lunch with friends

The victim and his friends were having lunch in front of a restaurant before he was shot.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Jan 08, 2025 04:55 pm

A man was killed while eating with his friends at a restaurant on Jalan Setia 3/2, Taman Setia Indah, in Johor Bahru.

It is understood that the victim and his friends were having lunch in front of the restaurant at around 11.30am on Jan 8 before he was shot.

According to a workshop worker who asked not to be identified, he heard three consecutive explosion noises and a motorcycle fleeing the scene.

“The next thing we saw was a man lying on the floor in front of the restaurant,” he said, adding that he initially thought people were playing fireworks.

Johor Baru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed the incident in a statement and said a press release will be issued soon.

Earlier, an 11-second video was posted on the Info Berita Semasa Facebook page showing a body covered with a white canvas lying in front of a restaurant. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

