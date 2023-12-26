 Man in Terengganu divorces wife for undergoing mastectomy, Latest World News - The New Paper
Man in Terengganu divorces wife for undergoing mastectomy

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: TNP FILE
Dec 26, 2023 02:43 pm

A 54-year-old woman in Terengganu chose to undergo mastectomy – to the ire of her husband, who then filed for divorce.

Ms Mimi Mohd told Harian Metro she was suffering from Stage 4 breast cancer and was advised by her doctor to undergo mastectomy.

However, her husband was against the idea and insisted that she sought traditional treatment instead.

As a result of the pressure from her husband, Ms Mimi also suffered emotional stress and depression. "He told me that cancer patients like me never survived longer than a year," she recalled.

“I was determined to proceed with the surgery even though my then husband did not give his approval. I felt my life was more important."

The mother of four went ahead with the mastectomy and it has been seven years since the surgery, she said at an event hosted by the Terengganu shariah judiciary department. She was there to obtain alimony aid from the department.

