Man who dropped $28,000 in a street in Switzerland gets the cash back

Man who dropped $28,000 in a street in Switzerland gets the cash back
An elderly man in Switzerland dropped 20,000 Swiss francs outside a bank and a couple returned the cash to him in full. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 01, 2022 11:43 pm

GENEVA - When an elderly man realised that $20,000 Swiss francs (S$28,852) that he had just withdrawn in cash from a bank was missing, he thought the money was lost, maybe stolen.

But a couple found the wad of notes, stuffed into an envelope and dropped in the street, and went to his home to return the cash, police said on Thursday.

Officers said the man, who is mute, went to the bank in the small town of Martigny in southern Switzerland and withdrew the money.

When he got home, he realised that his envelope was missing.

Assuming that his pocket may have been picked on the way home, he went to the police to make a report.

It turned out, however, that he had simply dropped the envelope as he got into his car, parked outside the bank.

A couple found the envelope, which in addition to the wad of notes contained a withdrawal slip that included the man’s address.

They went to his home to return the cash in full.

The man was so grateful, he gave the couple 500 francs, police said, hailing a “lovely story of citizen honesty”.

