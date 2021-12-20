Melaka police cripple baby-trafficking syndicate, rescue three babies, five-year-old girl

The syndicate used social media platforms to identify unmarried pregnant women and offered them midwifery services as well as payments.

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have crippled a baby-trafficking syndicate with the arrests of 16 people and the rescue of three babies and a five-year-old girl.

Melaka police chief Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the members of the syndicate arrested were aged between 25 and 58 years old. They were arrested in a series of recent raids.

Datuk Abdul Majid said the syndicate was dubbed the "Nana Gang" after its 33-year-old female mastermind and said that there were five locals in its operations.

He said the syndicate used social media platforms to identify unmarried pregnant women and offered them midwifery services as well as payments.

"We have also launched a manhunt to track a 27-year-old midwife who is still at large. The midwife was paid RM1,000 (S$322) for each delivery," he said.

Mr Abdul Majid said the children were mostly sold to childless couples for RM12,000.

On the raids, he said that two baby boys, a baby girl aged between two and seven months and a five-year-old girl were rescued.

He added that the police also confiscated four vehicles, eight mobile phones and international passports.

Mr Abdul Majid said the modus operandi of the syndicate came to light when a couple lodged a police report after failing to get any documents from the syndicate after they adopted a baby through it.

He said the syndicate had sold three babies and the police are tracing the individuals who had dealt with them, adding that all suspects are under remand until Dec 27 to assist in the police investigations.