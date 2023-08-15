Monkey in Sarawak gets help to cross river from two fishermen

The fisherman manoeuvred their boat closer to the proboscis monkey which climbed on board.

When two fishermen in Sarawak saw the animal swimming in a bid to cross the river, they did not monkey around and quickly came to its aid.

The Borneo Post reported that they manoeuvred their boat closer to the proboscis monkey which climbed on board.

In a 2.20-minute video posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by a netizen with the handle datukhensem, it can be seen sitting on the edge of the blue boat, seemingly enjoying the ride.

“A proboscis monkey in Sarawak boarded a fishing boat to return to its home. This monkey is very impatient. It jumped off the boat even before reaching the shore,” read the video caption.

“Relax, not yet reached,” one of the men is heard saying in the video, with help extended to the monkey to get back on board again.

Syukur selamat sampai ke destinasi yang beliau ingin tujui. pic.twitter.com/2Le3PjScMn — Datuk Jahat Hensem (@datukhensem) August 14, 2023

In a follow-up video, datukhensem said the primate has “safely reached its destination”. “Give me five,” one of the men on the boat jokingly said, as it waded across the shallow water closer to shore and scampered into the bushes.

Both videos have garnered more than 1.5 million views to date, with many people posting hilarious responses.

“Bro is commuting,” said someone with the handle Tirta while Saifulnizam Hamdan said the monkey’s posture on the boat is “like a boss”.

“Bad enough he was impatient, he didn’t even say thank you,” noted a netizen with the handle PU Nabil.

Proboscis monkeys are found along rivers and in the mangrove forests of Borneo. Their name comes from the male’s long and pendulous nose.