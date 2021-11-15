Most Covid deaths in Malaysia linked to diabetes and hypertension

PETALING JAYA: Most people who died of Covid-19 in Malaysia suffered from diabetes and hypertension, said the Health Ministry.

As at Oct 28, 37.3 per cent of Covid-19 fatalities this year had a background of diabetes - nearly four in 10 deaths.

It was a small drop from last year, when 38.8 per cent of deaths involved diabetics, the ministry's disease control division deputy director (non-communicable disease section) Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said.

"Globally, we know that people living with non-communicable diseases are at higher risk of more serious infections and Covid-19 deaths," he said.

"This is especially more so for people living with diabetes, particularly if their condition is poorly controlled."

Dr Feisul added that when a diabetes patient was infected with Covid-19, there were potentially more severe effects.

It was reported that nearly one in five adults or an estimated 3.9 million individuals are living with diabetes in the country.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah had said it was worrying about half of them were unaware that they had this disease.

In line with World Diabetes Day yesterday, Diabetes Malaysia vice-president Jong Koi Chong urged the public to get screened regularly.

The prevalence of diabetes among younger individuals aged between 18 and 40 has doubled over the past 15 years.

This means a heavier burden of the disease and its complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness and chronic kidney disease, he said.