Mother of 6-year-old US boy who shot teacher sentenced to 21 months’ jail

Police respond to the shooting at Richneck Elementary in January 2023.

WASHINGTON – A Virginia woman whose six-year-old son shot and severely wounded his teacher was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Wednesday on gun charges.

Deja Taylor’s son brought her gun to school in the southern US state on Jan 6 and shot his elementary school teacher.

The teacher was hospitalised for two weeks with injuries to her hand and chest.

Taylor pleaded guilty in June to illegally obtaining the firearm and making a false statement on a government form required to purchase the weapon.

The 26-year-old had claimed, falsely, on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form that she did not consume illegal drugs.

She was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison by a US District Court judge in the city of Newport News on Wednesday, local television reported.

Prosecutors have also brought charges at the state level against Taylor, charging her with felony child neglect.

Amid a huge number of deadly firearms incidents involving young people, pressure has been mounting in the United States to punish parents who make it possible for their children to get weapons.

Last week, the father of an Illinois man accused of killing seven people during a US Independence Day parade pleaded guilty to “reckless conduct” for helping his son obtain the assault rifle used in the mass shooting.

The parents of a 15-year-old boy who killed four people at a high school in Oakland County, Michigan, in November 2021 have been charged for buying their son a gun even though they were aware of signs he was a threat.

While accidents involving young children accessing unsecured firearms in their homes are common in the United States, school shootings perpetrated by those under 10 years old are rare.

A database compiled by US researcher David Riedman has only registered about 15 such incidents since the 1970s. – AFP