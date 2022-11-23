Mother in China sells $1m house to become nun, donates proceeds, leaves nothing for daughter

A mother in China, who decided to become a nun, sold her house worth 5.88 million yuan (S$1.13 million) and donated the proceeds to charity, leaving nothing for her daughter.

According to Yahoo News, the mother from Shanghai, China, decided to become a nun in 2019.

She sold her property in the city worth 5.88 million yuan and donated the proceeds, without leaving anything for her parents and daughter.

In an interview video posted on Weibo, the woman said her parents were understanding of her actions – they felt it was her money to do whatever she wanted with.

But that wasn’t the case with her daughter, who reportedly protested her mother’s actions as she thought the money should’ve gone towards her student loan, wedding, and even mortgage.

Though the incident happened some three years back, the interview video has recently gone viral on Weibo, with over 12 million views.

Netizens’ reactions to the woman’s actions were mixed. While some applauded her philanthropic deeds, others accused her of being selfish.

“You ultimately have to take care of your own children,” read one comment.