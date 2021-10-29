M'sia, S'pore to discuss dedicated lane for vaccinated air travellers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore will discuss the reopening of borders through a dedicated air travel lane for vaccinated people, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri said yesterday.

She told a press conference in Parliament that she would be meeting Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Gan Kim Yong, today to discuss the matter.

Malaysia is looking to reopen its borders to foreign travel as early as December, and the standard operating procedures for this are being prepared.

Currently, international tourists are allowed to visit only Langkawi under a pilot travel bubble programme that is slated to begin on Nov 15.

This had been announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"The Prime Minister will announce it if everything goes as planned," she added.