M'sian boy who died in accident gave parents drawing that eerily resembled funeral photo

A family in Malaysia who lost their seven-year-old son in a road accident recently, made a Facebook post about how their child had drawn a picture that “foreshadowed” his death.

On the evening of April 4, Nor Hazwani, her husband Afiq Rosli and son Aydan were on their way to a mosque in Selangor when their motorcycle collided with another.

While both parents suffered injuries, Aydan died in hospital the next day – from internal bleeding in his brain and abdomen, reported Harian Metro.

In Hazwani’s Facebook post, she wrote that days before his death, Aydan had drawn a picture of himself sleeping, swaddled like a baby, while his parents lay awake next to him.

She recounted a conversation she had with Aydan about the drawing. When she asked why he drew himself but not his parents sleeping, he said he was “going to sleep first”.

Then she questioned why Aydan drew himself without hands and legs, to which he replied he was “becoming a baby again”.

Hazwani said she did not think much of it at the time, and assumed the drawing simply depicted a swaddling blanket.

It was not a blanket after all, but a shroud, she wrote.

She then shared a funeral photo of Aydan in a shroud that looked eerily similar to the drawing.

Hazwani added that it dawned on her after Aydan’s death that perhaps he had a premonition of the event.

“He had dreams of becoming an artist, and I never expected his drawings to spread so widely after his departure,” she said.