 M'sian law student who failed exams sets himself on fire, tries to get hit by truck, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

M'sian law student who failed exams sets himself on fire, tries to get hit by truck

M'sian law student who failed exams sets himself on fire, tries to get hit by truck
The incident took place at a petrol station in Jalan Ibrahim in Segamat, Johor, Malaysia.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SEGAMAT POLICE
Lok Jian Wen
Apr 19, 2023 09:24 pm

After failing his university exams for the third time, a Malaysian law student attempted to take his own life on Monday.

First, he set himself ablaze. Then, he tried getting run over by oncoming road traffic. But the 24-year-old ended up causing an accident instead.

Surveillance images show the student dousing himself in petrol at a kiosk in Segamat, Johor, before setting himself on fire with a lighter.

In another video circulating on social media, a burning man is seen running out of the petrol station before another man put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The police said the rescuer is the owner of a petrol station in Jalan Ibrahim, just opposite the Segamat District Police Headquarters.

The student then ran to the middle of a road and sat down, thinking that he would be hit by an oncoming truck. But he failed at that as well.

The woman was pulled along for a short distance before she fell on her face.
Singapore

Motorcyclist yanks woman to the ground by her gold chain

Related Stories

Suspect high on drugs bites off KL cop’s finger at police station

Teacher in M'sia allegedly fat-shames pupil; mother lodges complaint

Michelle Yeoh urges women to resist being 'put in a box'

The truck driver made an emergency break, leading to an accident as another car collided into the truck’s rear, the police said.

The student was taken to a hospital, the police added. Doctors said he suffered 70 per cent burns on his body.

As of Tuesday night, he was still receiving treatment in the hospital, according to local media.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said, but they believe the student attempted suicide as he was ashamed of failing his exams repeatedly, and could not face his family members.

For attempting to kill himself, the man faces a prison term of up to a year, and a fine, or both.

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 
  • Community Health Assessment Team 6493-6500/1 

Counselling

  • TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Online resources

More On This Topic
Family of girl in Japan who committed suicide in 2017 after bullying by classmates awarded $3.3k
Teen in China runs away from home after parents say 4th placing in exams is not good enough

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaFIRESMental Healthexamination