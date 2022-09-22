M'sian man gets 428 years' jail, 240 lashes, for raping daughters and threatening wife

MELAKA: A 56-year-old man has been sentenced to 428 years of jail and 240 strokes of the cane for sexually abusing his two daughters and threatening his wife.

Sessions Court judge Nariman Badruddin meted out the sentence on Tuesday (Sept 20) after the accused pleaded guilty to 28 counts of committing rape, unnatural sexual acts and sexual assault against his daughters, now aged 15 and 19, since 2015.

The accused, who worked as supervisor of an investment company here, also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation against his 47-year-old wife framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code and was jailed two years by magistrate Mazana Sinin.

However, the sentences were ordered to run concurrently which means the accused will serve a total of 45 years in jail and receive the maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

The accused was sentenced for 21 counts of raping his daughters framed under 376(3) of the Penal Code.

The man was also sentenced under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children for five counts of sexual assault, one count under Section 377CA of the Penal Code for inserting objects into victims' private parts and one count under Section 377B of the Penal Code for unnatural sex.

Based on the statement of facts, the accused – who has two wives – was caught having sex with his 15-year-old daughter at their house at Taman Thamby Chik on Sept 5.

The second wife later lodged a police report when the man was found to have sexually abused his two daughters when they turned 12.

The eldest daughter who is now a college student in Selangor was sexually abused between Sept 24, 2015 and Dec 31, 2018 while the second daughter fell victim between May 4, 2019 and Sept 5, 2022. - THE STAR