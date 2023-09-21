M'sian man's 7-year savings of 50-cent coins fill up 19-litre bottle; uses it to buy an iPhone
Seven years, 50-cent coins, and a brand new iPhone.
A man in Malaysia seems to have inspired others to go out and get a piggy bank after he posted a TikTok video of him and his friends cutting open a 19-litre water cooler bottle filled with 50-cent coins he had saved since 2016.
His impressive savings of RM5,360 (S$1,550) was enough to afford him a brand new iPhone 14.
"The result of seven years of savings," read the caption in the video as 30-year-old Hafiz Abdul Hamid rolled out a 19-litre water bottle filled to the brim with 50-cent coins.
When he found he couldn’t empty the bottle by simply turning it upside down, he and a few friends cut the bottle open with a saw, releasing an avalanche of change in front of them.
According to Hafiz, it took four people some three hours to finish counting the coins.
@bifoty_camper Total RM5360.00 hasil simpan semua duit 50sen..takde duit 10sen@20sen..ambik masa 3jam baru siap kira dengan tenaga 4org tukang kira🤣 alhamdulillah.. #menabung #duitsyiling #50sen #alhamdulillah ♬ original sound - Bifoty camper🏕
Speaking to mStar, Hafiz, who works as a housekeeping supervisor at a hotel, said he started saving 50-cent coins in 2016 on a whim, and didn't expect to save up so much.
He stored the coins in mugs and potato chip containers at first, before storing them in a large water bottle.
He said he deliberately avoided using and spending 50-cent coins just to grow his collection. Sometimes he would exchange banknotes with his friends and family for 50-cent coins.
Six Banks
Depositing over RM5,000 worth of coins proved a little tricky, and Hafiz said he had to visit six different banks to deposit all the money.
When asked if he would start a new water bottle of savings again, the Malaysian said it was unlikely. “It’s a very tedious process,” he added.
