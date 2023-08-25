M'sian man's loving sacrifice for mum touches viewers deeply

There comes a time in some people’s lives when the parent-child roles are reversed.

It can be a hard time, especially if a parent is sick. And hard choices have to be made.

A Malaysian man made the difficult decision to leave his 9 to 5 job to take care of his bedridden mother full-time.

In a TikTok video titled “Life after quitting my job to become a full-time caretaker for my mother" that has now gone viral, Mr Alif takes viewers through a day in his life tending to his mother.

In the video, he shows how he starts the day.

He first changes his mother’s diapers, a task that must be done six times a day.

Mr Alif has no regrets taking care of his mother. PHOTO: ALIFR0Z/TIKTOK

He then prepares her medicine and insulin, before making milk for her.

Mr Alif feeds it to her via a tube every three hours.

Then he gets a bucket, towel and soap water to give his mother a bath.

He also cleans her tracheostomy tube. A tracheal tube is a catheter that is inserted into the trachea for the purpose of maintaining an airway, and to ensure the adequate exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Mr Alif says that he is getting “so good” at it.

He also helps brush her teeth.

He then does chores like laundry and cleaning.

In between, he flips his mother over in her bed at intervals throughout the day to prevent bedsores.

Mr Alif also does physiotherapy for her.

He is seen cooking up a quick lunch for himself and going for a run to de-stress.

He ends the day by cooking dinner for his whole family.

Mr Alif says that becoming a full-time caregiver was the “toughest decision” he has ever made but also the best.

His video touched viewers deeply.

And it looks like there are many good souls like him around as some shared their stories of being caregivers too.

“I was a caregiver for nine years. My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's when I just graduated college. I had to drop everything to take care of her,” said one person.

“Did this five years ago. She's gone now, but no regret whatsoever. Stay strong brother, because I know it's not always easy,” said another user.

It’s not indeed. It takes a special person to be this sacrificial.