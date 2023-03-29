M’sian woman stores food in washing machine, toilet for non-fasting Muslims

A woman from Kelantan was caught selling food that she stored in her toilet and washing machine to non-fasting Muslims on Sunday (March 26).

During the month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Muslims who are not fasting find it almost impossible to purchase food from dawn to dusk, as the sale of food to Muslims during the holy month is considered an offence.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities from the Bachok Islamic Religious Office and Bachok District Council discovered packed food inside a washing machine and in the toilet of the woman’s home, reported the New Straits Times.

The woman, said to be in her 40s, admitted to selling the food and drinks.

“She would pack the food and drinks, and her 'customers' would contact her when they wanted to buy them," an officer from the Bachok Islamic Religious Office told NST.

Authorities seized more than 20 packets of rice and chicken and several packets of iced teh O. They also found marinated chicken in the toilet.

The woman, who was given a warning, has promised to stop selling the food and drinks, as well as attend counselling sessions.

According to Malaysian law, the selling of food, drinks and tobacco to Muslims during the fasting time is prohibited.

First-time offenders may be fined up to RM1,000 ($300), or jailed up to six months, or both an imprisonment term not exceeding six months, or both.