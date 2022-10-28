Mum’s painful, costly act of love

A frustrated man filmed his mother washing his BMW sedan with a steel wool, China Press reported.

The woman, in her 70s, from China’s Jiangsu province, was trying to be helpful as she felt the car was dirty.

What she wasn’t aware was that it was an abrasive cleaning tool and her act ended up badly scratching the luxury sedan.

Noticing the incident a tad too late, the man knew he could not do much even if he had stopped his mother, so he decided to film it out of frustration.

The video has since gone viral.

The son later said he felt a mixture of pain and amusement at the incident but acknowledged that his mum had done it out of love rather than spite.

Many Internet users made fun of the man’s predicament.

“In his mother’s eyes, there is nothing that can withstand the power of steel wool and liquid detergent.

“She must have thought your car needed a good scrub,” a netizen quipped. - THE STAR