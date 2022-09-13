Najib admitted to hospital, 1MDB trial postponed

Former prime minister Najib Razak has to go through several health tests in the next few days to ascertain his condition.

KUALA LUMPUR - Former prime minister Najib Razak has been warded at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) since Monday and could be referred to the National Heart Institute.

His lawyer, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, confirmed this when met by reporters after court proceedings in the 1MDB trial ended on Tuesday.

According Muhammad Shafee, the Pekan MP has to go through several health tests in the next few days to ascertain his condition.

Muhammad Shafee said he was unable to obtain instructions from his client as he was not allowed to visit Najib in HKL, and therefore he sought for the hearing today to be vacated.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam did not object to an adjournment.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah then adjourned the proceedings to Wednesday afternoon for the court to be updated on the situation.

On Monday, the court was informed that Najib was unwell due to a change of his blood pressure medication.

This caused the proceedings, which usually last a full day, to be shortened to a half-day session for Najib to seek medical attention.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Najib's daughter, Ms Nooryana Najwa said that doctors found multiple new ulcers in his stomach after a scope on Saturday.

"During the scope, the doctors at HKL also did a biopsy which led to some bleeding and the ulcer had to be clipped to stop the bleeding," she said

"Daddy requested for observation at HKL but was denied, the doctor discharged him."

Najib, 69, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.28 billion (S$706 million) from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK