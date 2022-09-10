Najib drops abuse of power suit against Malaysian government

Najib Razak claimed that he had been wrongly accused in court in the case of 1MDB.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has withdrawn his suit against the Malaysian government over charges of abuse of power in prosecuting him in several cases involving the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal.

However, as the plaintiff, Najib continued his suit against former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as the first defendant.

On Friday, Najib's lawyer Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin informed the High Court judge Justice Ahmad Bache that his client had decided to withdraw the suit against the government as the second defendant, Bernama reported.

"The suit against the government is discontinued," said Mr Firoz Hussein.

Lawyer Alan Adrian Gomez is representing Mr Thomas.

Najib, 69, appeared in court wearing a grey suit and sat in the public gallery surrounded by six guards from Kajang Prison. Also present was his wife Rosmah Mansor, who has been found guilty of corruption.

Based on the notice of termination of the suit filed by Messrs Raj, Ong & Yudistra yesterday, the former prime minister has discontinued the action completely against the government with no order regarding costs.

On Oct 22, 2021, Najib filed the suit, claiming that the charges against him were part of a move that had been planned in advance by Mr Thomas and that it was also in line with the then Pakatan Harapan government's plan.

Najib claimed that he had been wrongly accused in court in the case of 1MDB, International Petroleum Investment Company, abuse of power under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He is seeking a declaration that Mr Thomas has committed misfeasance in public office as well as RM1.9 million (S$600,000) in damages including negotiation fees for the audit team to review documentation for the preparation of facts to deal with the prosecution against him. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK