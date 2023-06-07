'Never thought I'd marry Ultraman', says surprised groom

A bride, Ms Fan, in China greets her husband, Mr Zheng, in an Ultraman costume during their wedding ceremony.

"Ultra" is exactly the word you'd use on this bride who went all out to surprise her superhero fan husband on their wedding day - by donning an Ultraman costume.

In a post on the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu, the groom, Mr Zheng, shared video footage of his wife, Ms Fan, surprising him in the Japanese superhero suit.

She did so as part of a Chinese wedding tradition known as "gatecrashing" where the groom has to prove his determination to get to his wife who usually waits demurely in her wedding gown in a bedchamber.

But Mr Zheng, from Henan province, China, was greeted by "Ultraman" kneeling on a bed instead.

In the video, he could be seen laughing out loud the moment he saw his significant other.

"Never thought I would marry Ultraman," he wrote in the video's caption.

Mr Zheng Is welcomed into the bedroom by a kneeling 'Ultraman' instead of a demure bride in her wedding gown. PHOTO: 啊楼根的饭饭/XIAOHONGSHU

As the groom and groomsmen entered the room, the bride stood up and showed off some moves in her suit.

While the groom is a devoted fan of the superhero franchise, the bride has never shown interest in Ultraman, Jiupai News reported.

The couple had known each other for nine years before getting married.

Mr Zheng said: "The two of us got married on 520 (recognised as the unofficial Valentine’s Day in China due to how the date sounds similar to “I love you” in Mandarin). She knew that I liked Ultraman.

"I never expected that she would take off her wedding dress and turn into Ultraman for me. I was very moved. Grateful to meet you, Ms Fan."

Ms Fan later changed into her traditional wedding outfit.

Ms Fan in her wedding outfit after her comic surprise for her husband, Mr Zheng. 啊楼根的饭饭/XIAOHINGSHU

Their wedding story has since gone viral on Chinese social media.

While some netizens expressed their envy, many were touched and wished the couple a happy marriage.

One user commented: "A woman who is willing to be funny in front of the world just to win the smile of the person she loves. Such a great and pure love, not every woman is willing to sacrifice for love. Cherish this wife who loves you, and wish love will always be present between the two of you forever."

Another user wrote: "I'm a female but I'm so envious. So envious of the groom for having a wife who love him so much and the bride for having the confidence and courage to do something like that. I also want to get married and wear a Kamen Rider outfit."