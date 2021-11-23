New Zealand adopting system to live with Covid-19 from Dec 3

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will adopt a new system of living with the virus from Dec 3, which will end tough coronavirus measures and allow businesses to operate in its biggest city, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement yesterday.

New Zealand has been unable to beat an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 centred in Auckland, forcing Ms Ardern to abandon her acclaimed elimination strategy and switch to a system of treating the virus as endemic.

Its biggest city Auckland has been in lockdown for over 90 days, although some measures were eased recently.

"The hard truth is that Delta is here and not going away, but New Zealand is well set to tackle it because of our high vaccination rates and our latest safety measures including the traffic light system and Vaccine Pass," she said.

In the new system, regions will be put into a red, orange or green setting depending on their level of exposure to Covid-19 and vaccination rates. Auckland, which is the epicentre of the outbreak, will start at red.

Ms Ardern said about 83 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated now and if all those people who are due for their second shot get it, that number would rise to 88 per cent.