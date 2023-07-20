New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women’s Soccer World Cup

At least three people have been seriously injured in the shooting.

The shooting comes just hours ahead of the opening match of the ninth Women’s soccer World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland .

SYDNEY – At least two people and an armed attacker were killed, and six others wounded, in a shooting in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland on Thursday, hours ahead of the opening match of the Women’s soccer World Cup in the city.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the soccer tournament would proceed as planned, adding the shooting appeared to be the actions of an individual and that the police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

“There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk,” Mr Hipkins said during a televised media briefing.

There will be no change to New Zealand’s security threat level, although there would be an increased police presence in the city, he said.

The police said the shooter, armed with a pump action shotgun, moved through the building site and after reaching the upper levels, he “contained himself within the elevator shaft”.

“Further shots were fired from the male, and he was located dead a short time later,” the police said.

Auckland welcomed thousands of international players and tourists for the ninth Women’s World Cup which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

In the two opening matches on Thursday, Norway plays New Zealand in Auckland while Australia faces Ireland in Sydney.

The shooting took place near the Norwegian team hotel in downtown Auckland, and several players took to social media to report they were safe.

“All seems calm, and we are preparing as normal for the match tonight,” Norway captain Maren Mjelde told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang during the police operation.

Italy team’s training has been delayed as players cannot get out of their hotel, the team said, while the United States team said all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.

New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins said that there would be an increased police presence in the city. PHOTO: REUTERS Mr Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris and leading the presidential delegation to New Zealand to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup, is safe, the US embassy said. Several streets in Auckland were cordoned off, all ferry services into the city have been cancelled and buses running through some areas will be detoured.

A Fifa Fan Festival event just a few blocks from the shooting was also delayed.

“This appears to be the act of one individual. This was not a threat to national security, nor was it in any way related to the Fifa Women’s World Cup Event,” Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a statement.

Gun violence is rare in New Zealand, which tightened its gun laws after a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019 in the country’s worst peace-time mass shooting. REUTERS

A #shooting has left two people dead at a construction site in the central business district of #Auckland #New Zealand police say. Six other people, including police officers, were injured and the gunman is also dead after the incident. #auckland #guncontrol #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/n9kURAaW8C — Breaking News Worldwide (@FelizKarenP1) July 19, 2023

BREAKING: Multiple people killed in Auckland, New Zealand mass shooting - NZHerald pic.twitter.com/COuI0A8IPl — BNO News (@BNONews) July 19, 2023