No reports of widespread damage as quake rocks Taiwan
TAIPEI: A strong earthquake struck north-eastern Taiwan yesterday, with residents reporting violent shaking in Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of widespread damage.
Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the quake was of magnitude 6.5, while the US Geological Survey gave a lower figure of 6.2.
It hit north-eastern Yilan county at 1.11pm at a depth of 67km. A reporter who lives in Yilan said the shaking seemed to last some 30 seconds.
"The walls of the house were shaking, both sideways and up and down, it felt quite strong," the reporter said.
There was no damage in his neighbourhood.
The main quake was followed by a 5.4-magnitude aftershock and Taipei's MRT metro system shut down as a precaution for a little under an hour before service resumed. - AFP
