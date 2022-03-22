 No survivors found so far after China Eastern Airlines plane crashed carrying 132 people, Latest World News - The New Paper
No survivors found so far after China Eastern Airlines plane crashed carrying 132 people

A Buddhist ceremony in honour of the plane crash victims near the site of the crash in Wuzhou, China, on March 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 22, 2022 10:14 pm

WUZHOU, CHINA (AFP) - Chinese aviation authorities said on Tuesday (March 22) they had found no survivors so far from a crashed China Eastern jet nearly 36 hours after it plunged into a mountainside with 132 people on board.

"Up to now, search and rescue work has not found any survivors," Mr Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office at China's aviation authority, told reporters in the first official comments on the likelihood all of the passengers dying in the air disaster.

The China Eastern Boeing 737-800 inexplicably plummeted from the sky on Monday during a flight from Kunming to Guangzhou.

Questions mounted over the cause of the crash of Flight MU5735, which saw the jet drop 20,000 feet (6,096m) in just over a minute before plunging into rugged terrain near Wuzhou, a city in the Guangxi region, according to China's aviation authority.

The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it believed all passengers on board were Chinese nationals.

Paramilitary police officers work at the site of the plane crash in Wuzhou, China, on March 21, 2022.
Search and rescue ongoing for survivors of the crashed jet

