OJ Simpson, 76, dies of cancer

American football star and actor OJ Simpson, who in 1995 was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, has died at the age of 76.

Simpson, according to his family, succumbed to his battle with cancer on April 10. The announcement on X said he died with his children and grandchildren by his side.

Following the sensational trial in 1995, Simpson was eventually found to be responsible for his ex-wife's death in a civil suit and he was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found dead with slash wounds in Los Angeles in 1994.

Although Simpson was acquitted, he was jailed for nine years in 2008 for armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in Las Vegas.

The Goldman and Brown families pursued a wrongful death lawsuit against Simpson in civil court. Simpson in 1997 was found liable for the two deaths and ordered to pay US$33.5 million (about S$49 million at the time) in damages.