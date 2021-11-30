Pandemic to cost global tourism $2.7 trillion in lost revenue in 2021

MADRID: The coronavirus pandemic will cost the global tourism sector US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion) in revenue this year, the UN's tourism body said yesterday, calling the sector's recovery "fragile" and "slow".

The forecast from the Madrid-based United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) comes as Europe is grappling with a surge in infections and as a new heavily mutated Covid-19 variant, named Omicron, spreads across the globe.

International tourist arrivals this year will remain 70 per cent to 75 per cent below the 1.5 billion arrivals recorded in 2019 before the pandemic hit, a similar decline to last year, according to the body.

The global tourism sector already lost US$2 trillion in revenue last year because of the pandemic, according to the UNWTO, making it one of sectors hit hardest by the health crisis.

While the UN body charged with promoting tourism does not have an estimate for how the sector will perform next year, its medium-term outlook is not encouraging.

"Despite the recent improvements, uneven vaccination rates around the world and new Covid-19 strains could impact the already slow and fragile recovery," it said in a statement.

UNPREDICTABLE

The introduction of fresh virus restrictions and lockdowns in several nations in recent weeks shows how "it's a very unpredictable situation", UNWTO head Zurab Pololikashvili said.

"It's a historical crisis in the tourism industry, but again tourism has the power to recover quite fast," he added ahead of the start of the UNWTO's annual general assembly in Madrid today.

"I really hope that 2022 will be much better than 2021."

While international tourism has taken a hit from the outbreak of disease in the past, the coronavirus is unprecedented in its geographical spread.

In addition to virus-related travel restrictions, the sector is also grappling with the economic strain caused by the pandemic, the spike in oil prices and the disruption of supply chains, the UNWTO said.

Mr Pololikashvili urged nations to harmonise their virus protocols and restrictions because tourists "are confused and they don't know how to travel".

International tourist arrivals rebounded during the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, thanks to increased travel confidence, rapid vaccinations and the easing of entry restrictions in many nations, the UNWTO said.

Arrivals in some islands in the Caribbean and South Asia, as well as some destinations in southern Europe, came close to, or sometimes exceeded, pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter.