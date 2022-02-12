Pandemic precaution: Thai couples urged to mask up for Valentine's Day sex

Health authorities recommended couples perform antigen tests before their date night to prevent passing on the virus to their partner.

BANGKOK (AFP) - As lovers in Thailand prepare to shower each other with tokens of affection this Valentine's Day, the health authorities are urging couples to practise safe pandemic sex - including wearing masks during intercourse.

Daily coronavirus case numbers in the country have almost doubled from about 8,000 at the start of the month.

Health authorities have expressed concerns that the festival of love on Feb 14 could exacerbate the trend.

"Covid-19 isn't a sexually transmitted disease, but catching Covid-19 is possible through close-contact breathing and exchanging saliva," Bureau of Reproductive Health director Bunyarit Sukrat told AFP on Friday (Feb 11).

He recommended that couples perform antigen tests before their date night to prevent passing on the virus to their partner.

Lovers are urged to "avoid face-to-face sex positions and deep kissing", he said.

"If possible, wearing face masks while having sex can help reduce Covid-19 risks," Dr Bunyarit said.

The holiday is popular across the kingdom and is considered an auspicious day for couples to tie the knot.

There are often long queues at marriage registration offices, especially in the Bangkok district of Bang Rak, which translates to "love district" in the Thai language.