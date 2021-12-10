Parents' groups in S. Korea protest against vaccine pass rule for kids

A parent holds her child as protesters stage a rally at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, to demand the withdrawal of a plan to expand the Covid-19 vaccine pass system to those aged 12 and older.

SEOUL Several parents associations in South Korea held protests yesterday against a vaccine pass mandate for children aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 among teenagers.

The government has said that from February, anyone aged 12 years or older will have to show a vaccine pass to enter public spaces, including private tuition centres, libraries and study cafes that most students attend after school.

The exemption age is currently set at 17 years.

The mandate, however, has sparked uproar among some parents who refuse to vaccinate their children, citing potential side effects and reports of vaccine breakthrough infections.

At least 70 members of parents associations gathered in front of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency building in Cheongju city yesterday, holding up signs that read "Vaccine Dictatorship".

A poll conducted this week by another activist group showed 93 per cent of more than 18,000 parents who responded were against the idea of enforcing the vaccine pass mandate on students.

The wider vaccine pass mandate comes as infections among teenagers in South Korea have risen sharply following the resumption of full-time in-person classes in November.

Out of 100,000 children, 210 infections were reported over the past four weeks, while out of a same number of adults, only 167 tested positive.

New daily infections rose this week to over 7,000 for the first time, government data showed.

South Korea has fully vaccinated nearly 92 per cent of its adults, while 11 per cent have received a booster shot. But the inoculation rate for the 12-17 age group remains at 34 per cent.