Parents' 'surprise gift' prank for child backfires when she acts out

These are the expressions of the girl before and after opening "the gift".

A couple's attempt at a prank on their young daughter backfired when their child threw a tantrum that was caught on video.

In the video shared on social media site Douyin on March 21, a girl from Jilin, China, seemingly 4-5 years old, is seen opening a present in the living room.

"Are you happy?" the woman behind the camera asks her daughter.

The girl's initial smile turns into a frown after she rips through the wrapping paper to reveal the gift - an exercise book.

Flipping through the pages, the confused girl says: "What's this? Why did [you] buy me an exercise book?"

The mother laughs while reminding her that it's still a present.

At this point, the girl rolls up the book in rage and throws it at her mother.

Despite the girl's bratty behaviour, netizens instead criticised the parents for the cruel prank.

"She shed tears of grievance. How can (they) do that to their adorable daughter?", one netizen wrote.

Another felt that the girl's parents should have given her a proper present: "She gets exercise books in school all the time. This doesn't count as a present," he said.

Man, times have changed.