Pelosi to Taiwan Parliament: US comes in friendship, peace to the region

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (third from left) arrives at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, on Aug. 3, 2022.

TAIPEI (AFP) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday (Aug 3) that her delegation had come to Taiwan in "peace for the region", after the visit enraged Beijing and set off a diplomatic firestorm.

"We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace to the region," she said during a meeting with Mr Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker of Taiwan's parliament.

Mrs Pelosi also said she wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.

She also told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday that the US Chips Bill would offer a good opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.

She will meet with Mr Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Mrs Pelosi and Mr Liu will discuss implementation of the recently passed Chips and Science Act, which provides US$52 billion (S$72 billion) of US federal subsidies for domestic chip factories.