Pfizer to allow generic versions of Covid pill in 95 countries

LONDON : Pfizer said yesterday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the MPP will allow the United Nations-backed group to grant sub-licences to qualified generic drug manufacturers to make their own versions of PF-07321332.

BRAND NAME

Pfizer will sell the pills it manufactures under the brand name Paxlovid.

Pfizer, which also makes one of the mostly widely used Covid-19 vaccines, has said the pill cut the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89 per cent in its clinical trial.