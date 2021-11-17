Pfizer to allow generic versions of Covid pill in 95 countries
LONDON : Pfizer said yesterday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).
The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the MPP will allow the United Nations-backed group to grant sub-licences to qualified generic drug manufacturers to make their own versions of PF-07321332.
BRAND NAME
Pfizer will sell the pills it manufactures under the brand name Paxlovid.
Pfizer, which also makes one of the mostly widely used Covid-19 vaccines, has said the pill cut the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89 per cent in its clinical trial.
The drug will be used in combination with ritonavir, an HIV drug that is already available generically.- REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now