Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna making combined profits of $88k a minute

WASHINGTON : Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making combined profits of US$65,000 (S$88,000) every minute from their highly successful Covid-19 vaccines while the world's poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated, according to a new analysis.

The companies have sold the vast majority of their doses to rich countries, leaving low-income nations in the lurch, said the People's Vaccine Alliance (PVA), a coalition campaigning for wider access to Covid-19 vaccines, which based its calculations on the firms' own earnings reports.

The alliance estimates the trio will make pre-tax profits of US$34 billion this year between them, which works out to over US$1,000 a second, US$65,000 a minute or US$93.5 million a day.

OBSCENE

"It is obscene that just a few companies are making millions of dollars in profit every single hour, while just 2 per cent of people in low-income countries have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus," Ms Maaza Seyoum of the African Alliance and People's Vaccine Alliance Africa said.

"Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna have used their monopolies to prioritise the most profitable contracts with the richest governments, leaving low-income countries out in the cold."

Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered less than 1 per cent of their total supplies to low-income countries while Moderna has delivered just 0.2 per cent, the PVA said.

Currently, 98 per cent of people in low-income countries have not been fully vaccinated.

The three companies' actions are in contrast to AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which provided their vaccines on a not-for-profit basis.