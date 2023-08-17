 Plane crashes into Malaysia road, killing 2; vehicle parts strewn across the ground, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Plane crashes into Malaysia road, killing 2; vehicle parts strewn across the ground

Plane crashes into Malaysia road, killing 2; vehicle parts strewn across the ground
Thick smoke can be seen billowing from charred patches on the road in the township of Elmina.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM QAMAHL/TWITTER
Aug 17, 2023 05:03 pm

Two people were killed in a horrific plane crash when a small aircraft crashed into a road in the Malaysian state of Selangor on Thursday.

In videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media, thick smoke can be seen billowing from charred patches on the road near the township of Elmina.

Vehicle parts are strewn across the ground.

Police have confirmed two deaths - one pilot and one motorcyclist - so far.

The incident happened at between 3.20pm and 3.30pm.

Police said they are still investigating the case.

Garbage truck driver Azmi Kadir (left) with Mr Gary Yeow who is carrying little Tyler.
World

M'sian garbage truck driver is boy’s unsung hero

Related Stories

Malaysian mum and Singaporean housemate charged with abusing seven-year-old boy

S'porean alleges Johor police asked for 'kopi money' after she failed to produce passport

Monkey in Sarawak gets help to cross river from two fishermen

More to come.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaAIR CRASHESACCIDENTSACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC