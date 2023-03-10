Podcasters capture moment they were almost crushed by SUV – while inside a cafe

In the video, the podcasters are seen with their backs turned as a truck slams into the wall right behind them, nearly grazing them both.

TEXAS – Two men in Texas escaped serious injury after a car crashed into a coffee shop where they were recording a podcast — and it was all caught on video.

Nathan Reeves and Alexsey Reyes were inside the Tout Suite café in Houston when a black SUV suddenly veered from the road and crashed into the window in front of where they were sitting.

"We were just talking to the camera, and the car smashes into our backs," Reyes said. "I go into instant shock. I'm not sure what's going on."

"It was kind of fight or flight, and I flew, I got out of there," Reeves said.

Still in shock, they quickly get up and leave the table but come back on camera to say they're alright.

Reeves recalls there was a family inside the SUV. He says neither he nor any of the people inside the SUV suffered major injuries.

"I was freaking out, I turned to everyone in the café, and I'm like, 'I got that all on film'. Everyone got a front-row seat, there was no one at the table with us, and they all saw what happened," Reeves said.

Reeves and Reyes say they're thankful to be alive, knowing this could have ended badly.

The driver of the car was reportedly cited for running a red light — which caused her to collide with another vehicle, before spinning out into the coffee shop.