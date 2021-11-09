Policeman emerges from Cannes stabbing unscathed; suspect shot

PARIS: A policeman survived a knife attack in the French Riviera city of Cannes yesterday, with media quoting a police source as saying the assailant had said he was acting "in the name of the Prophet" Muhammad.

BFM TV and Le Figaro newspaper said the suspect was an Algerian national who held an Italian residency permit.

The policeman emerged from the attack unscathed, saved from serious injury or worse by his bulletproof vest, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin who added that the assailant had been "neutralised" by other officers.

Cannes Mayor David Lisnard said the incident was "sickening".

The attack comes as President Emmanuel Macron tries to persuade French voters that his government is in control of security and violent crime, six months before elections in which the far right and conservatives pose the biggest threat to his re-election hopes.

The investigation is in the hands of the local prosecutor for now and not the national anti-terrorism prosecutor.

BFM TV, citing a police source, said the attacker opened the door of a police car stationed in front of the police station and stabbed the policeman at the wheel with a knife.