Popular Thai YouTuber flees abroad after alleged $77 million forex scam

Ms Natthamon Khongchak, better known as Nutty the YouTuber, defrauded over 6,000 victims.

BANGKOK (THE NATION) - A popular Thai YouTuber who claimed to be a successful forex trader has reportedly fled abroad after allegedly cheating thousands of investors out of two billion baht (S$77 million).

Ms Natthamon Khongchak, better known as Nutty the YouTuber, defrauded over 6,000 victims, according to Phaisal Ruangrit, a lawyer who campaigns to help fraud victims.

Mr Phaisal said one victim had deposited about 18 baht million with her.

On Aug 24, the lawyer led some 30 people to file complaints against Ms Natthamon with the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

He said the YouTuber had used her popularity to lure victims with the promise of high returns in a short time.

Ms Natthamon's YouTube account, which is titled Nutty's Diary, has over 800,000 followers but the last clip was posted some five months ago.

She invited people to deposit money in her account, promising 25 per cent returns for three-month contracts, 30 per cent for six-month contracts and 35 per cent for 12-month contracts. She pledged to pay returns every month.

However, in April, her customers began complaining that they had not received the payments as promised.

In a May 25 Instagram post, Ms Natthamon said she had made a mistake in trading and lost all the money but promised to repay to her investors.

On June 24, she announced she was being sued in two cases and would not be able to repay other investors if she was jailed.

On Sunday (Aug 28), popular Facebook page Drama-addict posted that Ms Natthamon had fled abroad. It added that one of her alleged victims, identified only as Nok, had offered a reward of one million baht to anyone who could provide information that led to her arrest.

The page said it received information that Ms Natthamon had fled to Malaysia