Prank goes wrong when Malaysian teen dies in toilet fire

Firefighters discovered Damin Kansol's charred remains in an abandoned toilet.PHOTO: LOVE KUALA SELANGOR/FACEBOOK
Aug 30, 2022 06:28 pm

It started as a prank between friends but soon turned into tragedy after a 16-year-old boy died in a fire in Malaysia on Sunday (Aug 28).

The incident happened at an abandoned toilet some 30km north-west of Kuala Lumpur at Bandar Puncak Alam.

Speaking to The Star, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that Damin Kansol was asleep on a sofa in front of a toilet while two of his friends were playing mobile games inside.

One of them lit a fire under the sofa as a prank, Mr Norazam said, and the flames got bigger and smoke soon filled the toilet.

Damin's friends ran out of the toilet, but the former did the opposite.

"Damin woke up and in a semi-conscious state, accidentally ran inside," Norazam said, adding that firefighters discovered the boy's charred remains after putting out the fire.

"His body was handed over to the police for further action," the Selangor fire chief shared. 

