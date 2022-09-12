Prince Harry calls Queen Elizabeth II his 'guiding compass' in his tribute

LONDON - Prince Harry on Monday paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, calling her his "guiding compass" and vowing to "honour" his father in his new role as King Charles III.

In his first public comments since the 96-year-old's death last week, Prince Harry, 37, said he was "forever grateful" to her and said she was "sorely missed". He added that her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and was now her lasting legacy.

"She was globally admired and respected," Prince Harry, who quit royal duties to relocate to the United States in early 2020 with his wife Meghan, said in a statement.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings-from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren."

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

After he and Ms Meghan left their official royal roles, they became alienated from the family, including his father, now King Charles, and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated.

"As it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," he said. - AFP, REUTERS