Python appears on windscreen of car on Malaysia highway

KUALA LUMPUR – The driver of a Malaysian car in Kuala Lumpur had to make a detour to a fire station after a python was seen slithering up the car’s windscreen while on the highway.

The incident was caught in a video uploaded online on X, formerly known as Twitter, by user Cikgu Anep.

In the video, a woman could be heard telling the driver to slow down to prevent the python from being thrown aside.

The X post in Malay read: “Don’t panic. It’s a python. Not a poisonous snake like a cobra.”

Jangan panik. Tu ular sawa je. Bukan ular berbisa macam ular cobra.



Cari kawasan selamat untuk berhenti. Keluar daripada kereta. Tinggalkan kereta tu! Lari cepat-cepat. Cari kereta lain please. Kenapa ada ular. I is cannot😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aDc0kyf1ws — Cikgu_Anep (@Cikgu_Anep) October 30, 2023

The snake then climbed onto the car roof. The scene was horrifying, reported Oriental Daily.

“Even though I was very nervous, I tried to stay calm.

“It (the python) seemed to be trying to escape but it failed because the car was moving,” said the woman who filmed the incident.

She, however, described the python as “big and cute”.

The driver reached the Cyberjaya station where firefighters helped to remove the python, as shown in the video.

In response to this, Cikgu Anep jokingly said: “Don’t panic. It’s just a big python, not those cobras.”

Internet users also left their comments, saying that the scene was terrifying.

Some joked that the python did not want to leave because it wanted to be rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department.

Another netizen said: “If it were me and I suddenly saw a python, I would brake quickly to let it fall. But I hope this will not happen.” – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK