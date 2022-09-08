Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health

LONDON - Members of the British royal family rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.

The queen, Britain’s longest reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

She has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then and on Wednesday, cancelled a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.

“The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

A palace source said immediate members of the British royal family had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

Elizabeth has been queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries having ascended to the throne as a 25-year-old in 1952. Earlier this year, she celebrated her 70th year as queen.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now with Queen Elizabeth after she was placed under medical supervision, the BBC reported.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, had travelled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland after receiving news from the doctors.

Prince William, Charles' eldest son, was also making his way to Balmoral, a Kensington Palace source confirmed. Prince William, who holds the title of the Duke of Cambridge, is second in line to the throne.

Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital and she has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then.

On Wednesday, the queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country’s new Prime Minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

Minutes before making her statement, Ms Truss was handed a note in the House of Commons where she was revealing her plans to cap energy bills, The Daily Mail reported.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” the Prime Minister said.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Mr Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said he was deeply concerned about news that Queen Elizabeth’s health had declined.

“Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” he said in a statement.

Britain’s Parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers following news that doctors were concerned for her health, speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in Parliament on Thursday.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen,” Mr Hoyle said. - REUTERS