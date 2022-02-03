Rabbit, slower than tortoise, no match for competitive eater

Slow and steady is how to beat the hare? Nope, fast and furious is more like it.

And it helps if the hare, well giant rabbit in this case, doesn't start at all.

Lettuce-loving Honey the Mega Bunny suffered a resounding defeat on Tuesday (Feb 1) in an eating contest organised by a US salad outlet.

Honey faced competitive eater Raina Huang across the table.

Ms Huang, who has been eating competitively for four years, managed to put away 1.5 kg of chopped salad in 10 minutes.

Honey froze in front of the giant plate of lettuce and ate none at all.

The match-up was organised by Chop Stop in Glendale, California.

Faced with the humiliating loss, Team Bunny was permitted by organisers to bring in a second rabbit. This one, Precious, also failed to eat a single leaf.

Owner Louis Moses, who breeds the Giant Flemish rabbits, was not surprised by the result.

"Rabbits are not scarfers. They're not like dogs, just scarf it down quickly. They're nibblers. They nibble all day, all night. So they eat decent amounts, but over a period of time," he said.

Ms Huang, who doesn't eat salads at all outside of contests, said she did not pay much attention to her competitors.

"It was more of like a challenge to myself. When I do contests and challenges, usually I don't really pay attention too much to what competitors do. I think the best for me is just to see the best of what I can do," she said. - REUTERS

Watch the video here: