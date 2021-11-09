Rappers Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly Texas concert crush

The suit claims Travis Scott (left) had “incited mayhem and chaos at prior events” and also accuses Canadian rapper Drake (right) of contributing to causing the surge towards the stage.

HOUSTON: Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a crush during a Texas concert, a law firm confirmed on Sunday.

Thomas J. Henry Law tweeted a story published by the Daily Mail on the suit, confirming it had filed "one of the first lawsuits in the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy".

The plaintiff is 23-year-old concertgoer Kristian Paredes, who was one of those "severely injured" at the concert on Friday night.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston's NRG Park when the crowd started pushing towards the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.

Texas-resident Paredes, who is also suing concert organisers Live Nation and the venue, "felt an immediate push" at the front of the general admission section as the rapper got onstage, the complaint said.

"Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help but were ignored."

The suit claims Scott "had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events" and that "defendants knew or should have known of (Scott's) prior conduct".

The suit also accuses Canadian rap superstar Drake, who joined Scott's headline set, of contributing to causing the surge towards the stage.

"As Drake came onstage alongside Travis Scott, he helped incite the crowd even though he knew of Travis Scott's prior conduct," the complaint charges.

He continued to perform even as the "crowd became out of control" and the "crowd mayhem continued", it added.

High-profile attorney Ben Crump announced he had also filed suit against Scott and Astroworld.

Mr Crump specialises in civil rights and personal injury and has represented clients including the families of victims of police violence George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

He and co-counsel Bob Hilliard filed the suit on behalf of 21-year-old concertgoer Noah Gutierrez, who described "a scene of chaos and desperation".

The lawyers said they expected to file suit on behalf of other concertgoers during the week.

"We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced - the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them," the attorneys said in a statement.

"We urge others who suffered physical or emotional injury or witnessed the events of that day to contact us."

Survivors of the incident described chaotic scenes of people squeezed up against one another, with many struggling to breathe.